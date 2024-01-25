New England Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte charged in illegal sports gaming scheme

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Authorities say New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte has been arrested on charges related to illegal online gambling while he was under age and playing at Louisiana State University. Boutte is accused of creating an online betting account under a fake name and then placing more than 8,900 illegal bets. State police said six were wagers on LSU football. Baton Rouge news outlets reported that an arrest affidavit alleges that two of the bets were on an LSU game that Boutte played in. State police say bets were made while Boutte was still under the age of 21 and not legally allowed to gamble.

