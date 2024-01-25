Missouri Republican leader suggests expulsion of GOP lawmaker as tensions mount in state Senate
By DAVID A. LIEB
Associated Press
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Republican leader of the Missouri Senate says she would like to expel a conservative GOP colleague who has been bogging down work in the chamber. The remarks Thursday by Senate Majority Leader Cindy O’Laughlin were aimed at GOP Sen. Bill Eigel, one of the most outspoken members of the newly formed Freedom Caucus. Internal Republican tensions in the Senate have reached new heights. Earlier this week, GOP leaders removed Eigel and three other Freedom Caucus members from their committee chairmanships because of their obstruction in the chamber. Freedom Caucus members have blocked routine work for several weeks while saying they want rapid consideration of some priority bills.