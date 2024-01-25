Mislabeled cookies containing peanuts sold in Connecticut recalled after death of New York woman

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Mislabeled cookies containing peanuts that were sold at Stew Leonard’s grocery stores in Connecticut were recalled this week after the death of a woman from New York City. Stew Leonard’s announced Tuesday that Vanilla Florentine Cookies sold in its stores in Danbury and Newington from Nov. 6 to Dec. 31 were being recalled in partnership with the Food and Drug Administration. Connecticut officials say a New York resident died after eating them at a social gathering in Connecticut. That person was identified Thursday as 25-year-old dancer Órla Baxendale by a law firm representing her interests.

