Media workers strike to protest layoffs at New York Daily News, Forbes and Condé Nast

NEW YORK (AP) — Journalists at The New York Daily News and Forbes are striking amid contentious contract talks with management and a difficult few weeks in the news industry. The one-day strike Thursday at the Daily News, which once boasted of being the largest circulating newspaper in the country, is the first at the newspaper in more than three decades. The strike at Forbes runs through Monday and is the first in the more than 100-year history of the business-focused magazine. The labor union actions comes as The Los Angeles Times this week laid off more than 100 employees.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.