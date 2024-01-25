Man denied bail in Massachusetts crash that killed officer and utility worker

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — A judge has denied bail for a truck driver who authorities say crashed into a Massachusetts police officer and a utility employee, killing them. A prosecutor says Thursday that 54-year-old Peter Simon, of Woodsville, New Hampshire, has an “unbroken chain” of criminal conduct going back to 1996. Authorities say that after the fatal collision on Dec. 6, Simon pulled a knife on another officer, stole his cruiser and crashed. Simon is awaiting trial. His next hearing is scheduled for Feb. 29. Simon’s lawyer asked he be confined at home and allowed to leave only for medical treatment. She said he has a “mental health network” in New Hampshire.

