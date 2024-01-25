LeBron James makes NBA All-Star team for record 20th time, Kevin Durant for 14th time

LeBron James joined yet another exclusive club, and he’ll have plenty of familiar faces alongside him at this season’s NBA All-Star Game. James is now an All-Star — and an All-Star starter — for the 20th time, with the league unveiling the results of this season’s starter balloting on Thursday night. James is the first 20-time All-Star in NBA history. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, whose career scoring record was broken by James last season, was a 19-time selection. This year’s game is Feb. 18 in Indianapolis. The other starters: Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Haliburton and Damian Lillard.

