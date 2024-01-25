Italy’s premier slams Stellantis over reduced Italian footprint since Peugeot-FiatChrysler tie-up

MILAN (AP) — Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni is slamming carmaker Stellantis, accusing it of weakening Italy’s industrial footprint since the merger of FiatChrysler and Peugeot that created the world’s fourth largest auto maker. As one of Italy’s top private sector employers, Fiat and its successors, FiatChrysler and then Stellantis, have always gotten government attention, but rarely have premiers been so pointed in their comments. In a speech to parliament Wednesday, Meloni also characterized the merger that created Stellantis in 2021 as a French takeover. Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said during a visit to a plant in Abruzzo on Thursday that he doesn’t think the company’s 40,000 workers in Italy will appreciate Meloni’s characterizations.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.