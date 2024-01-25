In ‘Expats,’ directed by Lulu Wang, Nicole Kidman is happy to share the limelight

Nicole Kidman launches a new six-episode series called “Expats” Friday on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Lulu Wang, the story follows Kidman, Sarayu Blue and Ji-young Yoo as expats living in Hong Kong, whose lives become intertwined by tragedy. Wang, who wrote and directed the 2019 movie “The Farewell,” was also the showrunner. Taking the job was a challenge for Wang and one that Kidman was happy to help push forward using her clout, experience and production company. The Oscar winner says her interests lie in helping those coming up in the industry.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.