How genocide officially became a crime, and why South Africa is accusing Israel of committing it

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — In the aftermath of World War II and the murder by Nazi Germany of 6 million Jews in the Holocaust, the world united around the pledge: Never again. A key part of that lofty aspiration was the drafting of a convention that codified and committed nations to prevent and punish a new crime, sometimes called the crime of crimes: genocide. The convention was drawn up in 1948, the year of Israel’s creation as a Jewish state. Now that country is being accused by South Africa at the United Nations’ highest court of committing the very crime that is so deeply woven into its national identity. Israel vehemently rejects the claim and accuses Pretoria of providing political cover for Hamas.

