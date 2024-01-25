Herbert Coward, known for Toothless Man role in ‘Deliverance,’ dies in North Carolina highway crash
Authorities say Herbert Coward, known for his “Toothless Man” role in the movie “Deliverance,” has died in a crash on a western North Carolina highway. North Carolina Highway Patrol Sgt. M.J. Owens says the crash happened Wednesday as Coward and Bertha Brooks left a doctor’s appointment and Coward pulled out in front of a pickup truck. Coward and Brooks as well as a Chihuahua and pet squirrel were killed. Coward had a small but memorable role in John Boorman’s 1972 classic “Deliverance.” The film focuses on a group of businessmen canoeing in Georgia whose adventure turns into a backwoods nightmare when local mountain men assault them.