Harmony Public Schools Achieves Unprecedented Success: Sweeps Top Three High Schools by Children at Risk

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

Jan. 25, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Harmony Public Schools has once again etched its name in academic excellence, securing the coveted top three spots for high schools in the greater Houston area, as recognized by the esteemed non-profit organization Children at Risk. The schools, Harmony Public Schools Houston – West, Houston – North, and Houston – South, clinched the first, second, and third positions, respectively, each earning an outstanding “A” grade.

Children at Risk, a leading Texas education non-profit, conducted a comprehensive analysis of over 1,400 public schools across eight counties, namely Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Liberty, Montgomery, and Waller. The evaluation involved meticulous assessments based on raw student achievement, achievement relative to poverty levels, and year-over-year student growth. High schools underwent an additional metric focusing on college readiness.

Harmony Public Schools Houston West District further solidified its standing by securing the second position for Best Houston-area district overall and middle schools for the ongoing 2022-2023 school year.

Ramazan Coskuner, Area Superintendent for Harmony Public Schools Houston West & South Districts, expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating, “Harmony Public Schools continues to shine brightly for our academic endeavors by offering our scholars a high-quality STEM-based education. We appreciate this great recognition by Children at Risk.”

In a testament to Harmony Public Schools’ commitment to educational excellence, the institution is set to expand its footprint by opening new schools in strategic locations. Anticipated locations include Bridgeland in Cypress, City Place in Spring, Pearland, and Fresno.

This remarkable achievement reaffirms Harmony Public Schools’ dedication to providing top-tier education and fostering a learning environment that empowers students for success. As the institution continues to set new benchmarks, the future looks promising for both the Harmony community and the broader educational landscape. Stay tuned for Harmony Public Schools’ continued journey towards academic brilliance and innovation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Jo-Carolyn Goodeeditorial@stylemagazine.com7133205611