Girlfriend of suspect in fatal shootings of 8 in Chicago suburb charged with obstruction, police say

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say the girlfriend of a man suspected of fatally shooting seven relatives and an eighth person last weekend in a Chicago suburb has been charged with obstruction for allegedly trying to prevent her boyfriend’s apprehension. Joliet police say 21-year-old Kyleigh Cleveland-Singleton was charged with one count of obstructing justice by the Will County State’s Attorney Office. Police say Cleveland-Singleton was the girlfriend and mother of the 3-year-old son of 23-year-old shooting suspect Romeo Nance, who fatally shot himself Monday during a confrontation with law enforcement in Texas.

