Gang violence is surging to unprecedented levels in Haiti, UN envoy says

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — An unprecedented surge in gang violence is plaguing Haiti, with the number of victims killed, injured and kidnapped more than doubling last year. That was the grim report Thursday from the U.N. special envoy for the conflict-wracked Caribbean nations. Maria Isabel Salvador told the U.N. Security Council: “I cannot overstress the severity of the situation in Haiti, where multiple protracted crises have reached a critical point.” She said 8,400 victims of gang violence were documented by her U.N. office last year. She said some 300 gangs control an estimated 80% of Haiti’s capital. The meeting came as Haiti awaits the deployment of a multinational force led by Kenya. Kenya’s ambassador said a court ruling in a case challenging the deployment is expected Friday.

