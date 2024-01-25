France’s constitutional court is ruling on a controversial immigration law. Activists plan protests

PARIS (AP) — French police and protesters are preparing for a decision Thursday by France’s Constitutional Council on whether to approve a divisive new immigration law. The legislation makes it easier to deport foreigners and restricts their access to social welfare. A ruling is expected Thursday afternoon on whether the law conforms to the constitution. French media have reported that several of its articles may be struck down. Rights activists see the law as contrary to French values and as a gift to the increasingly influential far right. They plan protests around France. Paris police announced special security measures for the day.

