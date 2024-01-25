Four teens accused in beating death of Rancho High School student to be formally charged with murder

By Lisa Sturgis

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — Four of the nine teenagers accused with the beating death of a Rancho High School student will be formally charged with murder and conspiracy Thursday morning in Clark County District Court.

A grand jury recently indicted 17-year-old Damien Hernandez, 17-year-old Dontral Beaver, 16-year-old Gianni Robinson, and 16-year-old Treavion Randolph on charges connected to the November 1, 2023 death of 17-year-old Jonathan Lewis. Five other teens face similar charges in juvenile court, while the search for a tenth suspect goes on.

All four of those charges as adults are being held on a $100,000 bond, and will face house arrest should they make bail.

All four of those charges as adults are being held on a $100,000 bond, and will face house arrest should they make bail.

