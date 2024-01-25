Former Mayor Pro-Tem Ellen Cohen Backs Todd Litton’s Bid for State Senate

By Francis Page, Jr.

Jan. 25, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a significant endorsement, Former Mayor Pro-Tem Ellen Cohen has thrown her support behind Todd Litton for State Senate District 15, a position previously held by Mayor John Whitmire.

Cohen, a distinguished figure who represented substantial portions of District 15 as a City Council Member and State Representative, expressed her endorsement confidently: “I’m proud to endorse Todd Litton for Texas Senate, District 15. I know Todd has the experience and proven leadership to take on Greg Abbott, Ken Paxton, and Dan Patrick. We can trust Todd to fight for abortion access, protect our public schools, and increase the affordability of healthcare in Texas.”

Honoring the endorsement, Todd remarked, “I’m honored to have Ellen’s support. Ellen has always stood up for what’s right, especially for Texas women as executive director of the Houston Women’s Center, State Representative, and City Council Member.”

As an attorney-mediator with Litton Mediation, his private practice in Houston, Todd Litton brings a wealth of experience to the table. Recently, he has taken the helm of SWAN Impact, an Impact Investment organization in Houston, dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs addressing global climate and health challenges. Todd’s extensive background includes over 20 years of service in the education and nonprofit sectors in the Houston area, with a focus on providing crucial support to children and families, particularly in the challenging areas of early childhood and after-school programs.

This endorsement by Former Mayor Pro-Tem Ellen Cohen adds considerable weight to Todd Litton’s campaign, highlighting his commitment to key issues affecting Texans and his ability to lead with proven experience. The battle for State Senate District 15 gains momentum with Cohen’s powerful endorsement firmly in Todd Litton’s corner.

