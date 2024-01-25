Family of woman killed in alligator attack sues housing company alleging negligence

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The family of an 85-year-old Florida woman who was killed by an alligator last year has filed a lawsuit against her housing complex. Attorneys for Gloria Serge’s family filed the lawsuit Thursday against the Wynne Building Corp., which owns the Spanish Lakes senior complex where she lived. Serge was fatally attacked last February as she walked her dog in her backyard. The lawsuit alleges that housing complex employees routinely fed the alligator, lessening its fear of humans. The suit also says the company failed to call the state hotline to get alligators removed. Wynne and Spanish Lakes did not respond to an email and phone call seeking comment.

