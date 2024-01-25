Family of Ricky Cobb II says justice is within reach following Minnesota trooper’s murder charge
By TRISHA AHMED
Associated Press/Report for America
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Family, lawyers and activists for Ricky Cobb II say justice is within reach now that the Minnesota trooper who fatally shot him last year has been charged with murder. The 33-year-old Black man was shot July 31, 2023, after failing to get out of his car during a traffic stop and taking his foot off the brake when officers tried to arrest him on a Minneapolis highway. A lawyer for Cobb’s family says Trooper Ryan Londregan broke the law by shooting Cobb. Some people say Londregan did not break the law and is being unjustly charged.