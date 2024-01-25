EXPLAINER: What the Tuvalu election means for China-Pacific relations

SYDNEY (AP) — On Friday, the tiny Pacific island nation of Tuvalu heads to the polls in an election that’s being watched from Beijing to Canberra. Voters will choose the members of its 16-seat parliament, setting up negotiations to choose a prime minister. Elections in Tuvalu typically garner limited international attention, but the current geopolitical landscape and increasing influence of China in the region has brought added significance to this year’s vote. The country’s ties with Taiwan and Australia are both at issue as candidates vie for the leadership.

