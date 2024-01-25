Empowering Conversations on Well-being: Common and Dr. Rheeda Walker

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

Jan. 25, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a compelling dialogue centered on mental health and resilience, University of Houston psychology professor, Dr. Rheeda Walker, engages in an intimate conversation with award-winning artist and activist, Common. This exclusive discussion, titled “And Then We Rise,” after Common’s latest book, unveils personal insights into the rapper’s journey toward self-love and emotional resilience. Presented by Calm, the leading sleep meditation app, the interview delves into the vital aspects of holistic well-being. Common, renowned for achieving a Grammy, Oscar, and Emmy, now channels his influence towards promoting physical and mental health. Collaborating with Dr. Walker, an expert in mental health and suicide prevention, the conversation addresses the heightened mental health risks faced by people of color due to discrimination, emphasizing the invaluable role of cultural resources for psychological resilience.

Dr. Walker, a prominent figure in suicide research, stresses the need for “psychological fortitude” as a protective shield in an era marked by discrimination and psychological warfare. Common echoes this sentiment, emphasizing the importance of building mental resilience and seeking support for achieving peace of mind. The dialogue explores the four pillars of well-being: food, mind, body, and soul, offering practical strategies for a comprehensive and balanced life. Dr. Walker’s series on the Calm app, titled “Minding Your Black Mind with Dr. Rheeda,” provides listeners with actionable tools to alleviate stress and restore their inner selves.

As an esteemed scholar, Dr. Rheeda Walker has published over 60 scientific papers on African American mental health, suicide risk, and emotional resilience. Her bestselling works, “The Unapologetic Guide to Black Mental Health” and “The Unapologetic Workbook,” challenge myths surrounding mental health and provide practical advice for everyday life. With appearances on notable platforms like Good Morning America, The Breakfast Club, and NPR, Dr. Walker has emerged as a leading expert cited in reputable publications such as The New York Times, Washington Post, and the Los Angeles Times. As she continues her advocacy for culturally affirming mental health care, Dr. Walker’s upcoming book, “No Racial Elephants in the Therapy Room,” promises an unapologetic approach to addressing the mental health needs of Black and African American clients. This conversation between Common and Dr. Rheeda Walker serves as a beacon, shedding light on the importance of mental well-being and resilience in marginalized communities.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.