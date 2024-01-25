Dominican judge orders conditional release of US rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine in domestic violence case

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — A judge has conditionally released U.S. rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine after he was arrested in the Dominican Republic last week on domestic violence charges. The rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernández, was ordered to pay a $510 deposit, undergo government counseling and meet with authorities every two months until they conclude their investigation into allegations that he assaulted his girlfriend, a Dominican rapper known as “Yailín.” The judge also issued protection orders for both sides on Thursday. It is the second time that Hernández is arrested in the Dominican Republic. Authorities detained him in October after he was accused of assaulting a local music producer.

