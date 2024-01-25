CSFD rescues worker from roof in Downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Thursday morning, the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) was dispatched to a location near E. Cimarron St. and S. Weber for a worker who had fallen at a work site.

CSFD said the worker was on the roof of a building when he experienced a medical emergency and fell about three feet off a block.

Responding firefighters used a basket and rope rigging system attached to a ladder to facilitate the rescue, CSFD said. The man was lifted up and over obstacles before being lowered to the ground and loaded into an ambulance.

According to CSFD, the man was taken to a hospital in critical condition but his condition is unknown at this time.