Auto dealers up campaign urging Biden administration to halt EPA tailpipe emission limits regulation

DETROIT (AP) — A group of more than 4,700 auto dealers in the United States have sent a letter to President Joe Biden, urging the president to halt regulators’ efforts to require cars to emit less pollution. The Environmental Protection Agency is expected to finalize its proposed greenhouse gas rules in the coming weeks. This is the second letter dealers have sent to the White House in two months and it calls the rules an “electric vehicle mandate.” Dealers say recent changes to EV tax incentives and charging infrastructure make it impossible to meet the EPA’s targets. But the EPA says automakers could meet these goals with just 67% of new vehicles electric by 2030.

