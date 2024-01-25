Artist who performed nude in 2010 Marina Abramovic exhibition sues MoMA over sexual assault claims
By MAYSOON KHAN
Associated Press/Report for America
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A performer who appeared naked in a show by world-renowned performance artist Marina Abramovic is suing New York City’s Museum of Modern Art, saying it failed to take action after he was sexually assaulted multiple times by attendees during performances 14 years ago. John Bonafede alleges in the suit filed Monday that he was sexually assaulted by five public onlookers attending the show that featured him standing face-to-face with another performer, nude, silent, and still. The lawsuit alleges that the museum failed to take corrective action to protect the performers and prevent further sexual assaults from occurring, despite having knowledge of them.