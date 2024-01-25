After family feud, Myanmar court orders auction of home where Suu Kyi spent 15 years’ house arrest

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in military-controlled Myanmar has ordered the family home of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, where she spent 15 years under house arrest, be put on auction in March following a decades-long legal dispute between her and her brother. The decision by a district court in Yangon came nearly 1 1/2 years after the Supreme Court upheld a special appeal lodged by Suu Kyi’s estranged older brother, Aung San Oo, granting him half ownership of the family property. The property on Inye Lake with a two-story colonial-style building was given by the government to Suu Kyi’s mother, Khin Kyi, after her husband, independence hero Gen. Aung San, was assassinated in July 1947.

