4 police officers killed in highway attack in north-central Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Four municipal police officers are dead following an ambush-style attack on a road in Mexico in the north-central state of Guanajuato. The four belonged to the municipal police force of the city of Celaya. The department said Thursday the officers died late Wednesday on a rural road near Celaya. The identity of the attackers was not immediately clear, but Celaya has long been one of the most violent cities in Guanajuato, a state which itself has the highest number of homicides in the country. Guanajuato also has the highest number of police casualties in Mexico, with around 60 killed in 2023.

