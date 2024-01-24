YouTuber accused topping 150 mph on his motorcycle on Colorado interstate wanted on multiple charges

DENVER (AP) — A motorcyclist who authorities say posted a video of himself on YouTube speeding from Colorado Springs to the Denver metro area on Interstate 25 in 20 minutes — a trip that typically takes about an hour — is wanted on multiple charges. The Colorado State Patrol says 32-year-old Rendon Dietzmann of Texas recorded himself Sept. 28 going more than 150 mph, squeezing through small gaps in traffic and traveling on the shoulder. Dietzmann is known as Gixxer Brah on YouTube. He has posted multiple similar videos from different parts of the country. Investigators say numerous drivers contacted them about the incident.

