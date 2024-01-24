Wisconsin Republicans send last-ditch redistricting plan to Democratic governor

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Assembly has sent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers a redistricting proposal that largely adopts maps he proposed, but with changes that would reduce the number of GOP incumbents who would have to face one another in November. Evers is all-but certain to veto the plan, which would then leave it to the Wisconsin Supreme Court to put in place the new maps. The liberal-controlled court last month tossed the current Republican-drawn maps as unconstitutional. The court said it would draw new maps unless the Legislature and Evers agreed to ones first.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.