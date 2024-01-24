Who are No Labels’ donors? Democratic groups file complaints in an attempt to find out

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two Democratic-aligned groups this week have filed campaign finance complaints against No Labels. They are hoping to crimp the centrist group’s pipeline of campaign cash and force it to follow the same rules as formal political parties. For months, No Labels has stockpiled cash and diligently worked to secure ballot access for a potential third-party presidential bid. That has struck fear among allies of President Joe Biden that the effort could siphon away votes and hand the White House to Donald Trump. No Labels says the campaign finance complaints are part of a “coordinated conspiracy to subvert” the group.

By BRIAN SLODYSKO and JONATHAN J. COOPER Associated Press

