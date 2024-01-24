Water service restored to rural Tennessee town a week after winter storm, sub-freezing temperatures

MASON, Tenn. (AP) — Water services have been restored to the majority of residents in the rural Tennessee town of Mason. Services were restored Wednesday, a week after freezing temperatures broke pipes and caused leaks in the decades-old, neglected water system. Mayor Eddie Noeman told The Associated Press that 75% of the predominantly Black town’s 1,300 people has had water restored. The rest are expected to be able to use their faucets by Wednesday night or Thursday. A winter storm brought sub-freezing temperatures and snow to Tennessee last week. The cold caused the town’s pipes to freeze over and break, creating leaks that lowered water pressure and left many residents without running water. More than two dozen water systems in Tennessee were placed under boil-water notices, including Memphis.

