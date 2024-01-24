US Navy shoots down Houthi missiles targeting US-flagged commercial ship

By Natasha Bertrand, CNN

(CNN) — The US Navy shot down two missiles that the Iran-backed Houthis fired on Wednesday at the US-flagged, owned and operated M/V Maersk Detroit container ship, which was operating in the Gulf of Aden at the time, according to two US defense officials and US Central Command.

The USS Gravely, which was nearby at the time, shot down two of the missiles and one landed in the water, the officials said. There were no injuries or damage to the ship, CENTCOM said in a statement.

The missile attack is the Houthis’ first successful launch since January 18, and comes just days after the US and the UK launched strikes against eight Houthi targets in Yemen. The US has also been trying to destroy Houthi missiles on the ground in Yemen as they see the Iran-backed militant group preparing to launch them and has successfully targeted several in recent weeks.

The M/V Maersk Detroit was traveling along with the Maersk Chesapeake at the time of the missile attacks on Wednesday, according to a statement from Maersk. The ships turned back from their planned voyage after seeing “explosions” on their way toward the Red Sea on Wednesday, according to the company.

The vessels are enrolled in the US Maritime Security Program and VISA (Voluntary Intermodal Sealift) and were set to transit the Bab el-Mandeb strait as part of a scheduled US Navy accompaniment.

“While en route, both ships reported seeing explosions close by and the US Navy accompaniment also intercepted multiple projectiles,” Maersk said in a statement shared with CNN. “The crew, ship, and cargo are safe and unharmed.”

Following the explosions, the US Navy turned both ships around and is escorting them back to the Gulf of Aden, according to Maersk.

Maersk Line, Limited (MLL), a US subsidiary of Maersk that operates the two vessels, is suspending its transits in the region until further notice.

“The safety of our crews is of utmost importance,” Maersk said.

CNN’s Catherine Nicholls contributed reporting.

