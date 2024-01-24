Two people are now dead following a crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. (KRDO) -- Two people are dead this morning and three others are injured following a deadly crash. The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to the scene just before 9 p.m. along Markshffel Rd. and Drennan Road on Jan. 23, 2024.

Three cars were found in between Bradley and Space Villiage. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene in one car. Another driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two others were also taken to the hospital, however, their injuries are unknown at this time.

Colorado Springs Police say investigation efforts are still ongoing but speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. This is a developing story that we will update when more information is available.