Tucker Carlson and Danielle Smith set to take the stage in Calgary

By Michael Franklin

Click here for updates on this story

CALGARY (CTV Network) — A right-wing news commentator who was fired by Fox News last year is set to meet with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in Calgary.

Tucker Carlson will be speaking at noon Wednesday at the Telus Convention Centre.

The controversial news host left Fox News after a settlement was reached over false election claims.

According to Carlson’s itinerary on his website, he will speak before being interviewed by Calgary businessman Brett Wilson and then have a conversation with Smith.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

ctvnews.caproducers@bellmedia.ca