Tom Steyer has written a guide to fighting climate change, ‘Cheaper, Faster, Better’

NEW YORK (AP) — Billionaire businessman-environmentalist Tom Steyer has a book out this spring that combines personal and professional stories with a message on how to battle climate change. Spiegel & Grau announced Wednesday that “Cheaper, Faster, Better: How We’ll Win the Climate War” will be published May 28. In his book, Steyer urges action from investors, policymakers and the general public. Steyer, who sought the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, is the co-founder of Galvanize Climate Solutions and founder of the progressive policy organization NextGen America.

