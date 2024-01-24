The best dressed stars at Haute Couture Week 2024

By Amy Woodyatt, CNN

(CNN) — Celebrities, editors and designers are congregating in Paris this week for the hotly anticipated Spring-Summer 2024 collections at Haute Couture Fashion Week.

The event kicked off on Schiaparelli’s runway, where the stars were out in full force. Zendaya stole the limelight, donning an all black gown with knot-embellished sleeves and a ruched ponytail-esque train, complete with razor sharp micro bangs. Also in attendance, Jennifer Lopez, who commanded attention in an elaborate petaled white coat, paired with opulent surrealist-style gold eyebrow glasses.

Since then, whether it’s Rihanna in a voluminous black brocade puffer jacket at Dior, Lucy Boynton at Chanel, Glenn Close and Gwyneth Paltrow at Giorgio Armani Prive, or Kylie Jenner in a sheer, bustier-style strapless dress at Jean Paul Gaultier, the week is certainly turning out to be a showcase of the industry’s most elite and decadent looks — both on and off the catwalks.

Here are some of our front row favorites.

