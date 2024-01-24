Officer shoots suspect who stabbed 2 with knife outside Atlanta train station, authorities say

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say a transit officer shot a man outside a downtown Atlanta commuter station after he stabbed two people and attacked the officer, stabbing him in the hand. Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority spokesperson Stephany Fisher said the suspect and the first two stabbing victims were in stable condition after Wednesday’s attack. Fisher said the officer saw the suspect wielding a knife and stabbing the two people in a bus shelter area outside the Station late Wednesday morning. Authorities say the suspect then charged the officer, who fired his weapon twice and stopped the attack. The officer received stitches to the hand.

