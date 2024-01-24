Myanmar’s army denies that generals were sentenced to death for surrendering key city to insurgents

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s military government is denying reports that it sentenced six army generals to death or life imprisonment for their surrender of a regional military command headquarters to an alliance of ethnic armed groups. The fall of Laukkaing near the border with China was the biggest defeat suffered by Myanmar’s military government since the alliance’s offensive was launched last October. The alliance includes pro-democracy guerrillas and other ethnic minority armed groups. The armed resistance began after the army used deadly force to suppress peaceful protests against its seizure of power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in 2021.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.