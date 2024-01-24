MTA using technology similar to QR codes to help commuters access trains and buses more easily

By Dave Carlin

NEW YORK (WCBS) — New technology is coming to bus and subway routes in New York City. The MTA is testing out a new way to help all New Yorkers get around.

It is something that involves colorful codes commuters can’t help but notice.

They are posted all over some transit hubs, including outside at the 72nd Street station, way up over turnstiles and plastered on mezzanines and along platforms.

For most, the mosaics are mysterious.

“I’ve seen it at the Second Avenue station, too,” said Tyrone Wilson of Chelsea.

“I wasn’t sure if it was like spam or something,” said Tanja Whited of the Upper West Side.

“I thought it was like a secret sticker or something connected. Who knows what? A music group or something,” another person said.

“I love that our customers are curious about what product we’re deploying out in the system,” added Quemuel Arroyo, chief accessibility officer for the MTA.

Arroyo said to get used to seeing the codes everywhere, as you catch trains and buses.

A free app connects your phone to NaviLens and NaviLens GO, like QR codes, but a phone finds them even more instantly and easily and then translates visual information into something audible and accessible.

“It speaks to the customer,” Arroyo said. “Low vision and blind customers who are using the code to help get way finding navigation system both on the sidewalks to find at the bus stop or an entrance to the subway and throughout the subway system to navigate those stations.”

Arroyo added it is designed “to deliver independence to our low vision and blind New Yorkers and visitors so they can too move around on their own time.”

Some say the best feature of this technology is it will translate information into more than 40 languages.

“For customers who aren’t able to see that information or for customers who aren’t able to read in English,” Arroyo said. “It really unlocks access for all of our customers.”

“A lot of people they don’t speak English or don’t understand when they come to this country. This will be perfect for them,” Chelsea resident Wilson said.

The codes are on the entire M66 bus route, 1, 2 and 3 lines, and will grow to nine new stations by March.

