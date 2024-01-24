Motorcyclist arrested after riding from Colorado Springs to Denver in 20 minutes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. (KRDO) -- A viral YouTube video back in September of 2023 caught the eye of people around the world especially here in Colorado. The video depicts a motorcyclist excessively speeding from Colorado Springs to Denver, as well as the driver's complete disregard for his safety and the people around him. The Colorado State Patrol was contacted by numerous drivers who witnessed the stunt and online viewers as well.

The 32-year-old driver has now been identified as Rendon Dietzmann, a YouTuber known as Gixxer Brah, who traveled on Interstate 25 from Garden of the Gods Road in Colorado Springs to the Denver metro area in 20 minutes. During the drive he gained speeds over 150 miles per hour, while cutting through small gaps in between vehicles, traveling on the shoulder, and putting hundreds of people in jeopardy. Unfortunately, this YouTuber’s driving behavior is not unusual. Dietzmann has posted multiple similar videos from different parts of the country on his channel.

The Colorado State Patrol reacted to the video stating that behavior like this will not be tolerated in Colorado. Following a thorough investigation and in coordination with the Dallas Police Department and the El Paso County District Attorney’s Office, the Colorado State Patrol identified Dietzmann as the motorcycle rider that day, and an arrest warrant has been issued for the following charges: