Michigan Gov. Whitmer focuses on education in State of the State ahead of key term for Democrats
By JOEY CAPPELLETTI
Associated Press
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called on lawmakers to pass increased investments in education in an attempt to save residents money in her sixth State of the State address Wednesday night. The second-term Democratic governor announced a proposal to provide free community college for all high school graduates. The governor’s speech comes as a legislative session begins that will require lawmakers to work together with a state House tied 54-54 between Democrats and Republicans. The deadlock will remain until special elections can be held on April 16 for two open seats. Whitmer’s speech also called for a tax credit of up to $5,000 for caregiving expenses including counseling, transportation, and nursing or respite services.