Michigan family continues to fight for 13-year-old needing heart transplant

AUBURN HILLS, Michigan (WWJ) — Community members are showing their support for a family as a young boy is in need of a life-saving surgery.

Daniel was diagnosed with complex congenital heart disease and needs a transplant, according to his uncle, Mirek Skomski.

“We want Daniel to be a healthy kid, the have the best care possible, and to ease the financial burden on the family,” he said.

“He’s definitely a fighter. Today, he fights to stay alive.”

The son of an Auburn Hills police officer, the 13-year-old has received support from several people through donations. The family has set up a GoFundMe account, which has raised more than $130,000 as of Tuesday night, getting close to the $150,000 goal.

Even the Auburn Hills Police Department stepped in to help spread the word on social media.

Skomski says the support from people is “unbelievable.”

“They’ve been dealing with this for 13 years now. Not once have they asked for support of any type. So, I figured I’d step in this time and see if anybody would love to help us and the love that we’re getting is just remarkable,” he said.

“He didn’t ask for this. He doesn’t deserve this.”

