Manhunt underway for 2 escaped Arkansas inmates including man suspected of murder, police say

(CNN) — Arkansas authorities are searching for two “dangerous” inmates who were discovered missing from a detention center Tuesday morning, including one who was being held on probable cause for murder, officials said.

The men – Noah Roush and Jatonia Bryant – were found missing around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday from the Dub Brassell Adult Detention Center in Pine Bluff – a city about 40 miles south of Little Rock, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

Bryant, 23, was being held on probable cause for capital murder, and Roush, 22, was being held on probable cause for residential burglary and theft, according to the sheriff’s office. Roush is also a suspect in a homicide, it added.

“Both individuals are to be considered dangerous and should only be approached (by) law enforcement personnel,” the sheriff’s office warned.

The sheriff’s office is offering a reward of $2,500 per escaped inmate for any information leading up to the apprehension and return to custody of Roush and Bryant, it said in a release. As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, the two inmates are still on the run, the sheriff’s office said.

On Tuesday, authorities said the pair is believed to have escaped in the last 48 hours.

Bryant is 5’11,” Black and weighs approximately 145 pounds, the release said. Roush is 6’2”, White, approximately 180 pounds and has a scar on the right side of his head, it said.

The sheriff’s office is working with several agencies to track down the inmates, including the Arkansas State Police and state Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information about the men’s whereabouts or or who may have assisted in the escape are encouraged to reach out to the sheriff’s department.

