Man convicted of murder for arson attack at Japanese anime studio that killed 36

TOKYO (AP) — A man has been convicted of murder and other crimes for carrying out the arson attack on an anime studio in Kyoto, Japan, that killed 36 people. The Japanese court that found him guilty said it will announce the penalty later Thursday. Shinji Aoba stormed into Kyoto Animation’s No. 1 studio on July 18, 2019, and set it on fire in an attack that shocked Japan and drew an outpouring of grief from anime fans worldwide. Prosecutors said he was seeking revenge after thinking the Kyoto Animation had stolen his novels that he had submitted for a company contest.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.