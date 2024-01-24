Lauren Boebert to argue her case in first Republican primary debate after hopping districts

FORT LUPTON, Colo. (AP) — Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert will argue her case Thursday in the first Republican primary debate in the district she switched to last month. Onstage Thursday she will face off against local opponents who have already attacked her with accusations of being a “carpetbagger.” The congresswoman decided to run in the 4th Congressional District over fears she’d lose reelection to the seat she currently holds. She won in the 3rd District by a very narrow margin in 2022. The 4th is considered more solidly GOP-leaning. Now Boebert must rely on her national name and convince voters that her voice is needed in Congress more than that of her homegrown opponents.

By JESSE BEDAYN The Associated Press/Report for America

