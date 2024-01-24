Jury seated in trial of Michigan mom whose son killed 4 at school

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A jury has been selected in the trial of a Michigan woman who faces involuntary manslaughter charges in a school shooting committed by her teenage son. Jennifer Crumbley is accused of making a gun accessible at home to Ethan Crumbley. He has pleaded guilty to killing four students and wounding more at Oxford High School in 2021, when he was 15 years old. Jennifer Crumbley is not accused of knowing about her son’s plans. But prosecutors say she and her husband, James Crumbley, were grossly negligent. Ethan Crumbley is serving a life prison sentence. James Crumbley is scheduled to be tried in March.

