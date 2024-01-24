Jennifer Lopez shimmies, and Elie Saab shimmers, at the Paris spring couture shows

PARIS (AP) — Elie Saab’s spring 2024 couture collection was inspired by the complexity of North African medinas and delivered timeless elegance with lavish textures. Jennifer Lopez was among the attendees and sometimes shimmied in the front row. The designer is renowned for his opulent creations. He featured floor-sweeping chiffon and crepe gowns adorned with intricate three-dimensional flowers. In contrast, Yuima Nakazato’s latest couture show intentionally left an eerie feeling. One model waded through a lake of blood-colored liquid, her diaphanous gown absorbing the vibrant hue and trailing a crimson path down the runway. It was high couture drama.

