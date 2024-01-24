Illinois wants to ban food chemicals found in candy, soda

By Shardaa Gray

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Illinois lawmakers are pushing to ban potentially harmful food chemicals found in candy or soda.

The bill, the Illinois Food Safety Act, would target five specific chemicals: Brominated vegetable oil, potassium bromate, propylparaben, red dye No. 3, and titanium dioxide.

These chemicals can be found in candy, soda, and other ultra-processed foods.

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said the additives have been linked to severe health problems, including nervous system damage, hyperactivity, hormonal damage, reproductive issues, and risk of cancer.

For example, Giannoulias highlighted one troublesome ingredient, titanium dioxide, in a candy favorite.

“You can’t eat this stuff in Europe. You can’t eat this stuff in Japan, but we just jam it down our kid’s throats here in the United States of America. And that’s not OK,” he said.

“In fact, this particular bag of Skittles comes from the European Union, which proves that companies are indeed very capable and hopefully willing to sustain product lines while complying with a number of public health laws that differ depending on the country.”

According to the Environmental Working Group, titanium dioxide can be found in thousands of foods. The European Food Safety Authority said it was banned after studies showed it can cause harm to the immune system and damage DNA.

The bill wouldn’t ban any products or brands. Lawmakers said it would encourage food manufacturers to update recipes using safer ingredients.

If the Illinois Food Safety Act passes, it would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2027, to give food suppliers a chance to remove these substances.

One Chicago lawmaker predicted the bill would become law.

“This is going to happen. We are taking the lead here in Illinois,” said Illinois State Senator Willie Preston (D-Chicago.)

CBS 2 reached out to the makers of Skittles for comment and has not heard back.

