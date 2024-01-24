How to book a unique all-inclusive vacation that’s not terrible

All-inclusive vacations can sometimes get a bad rap for being generic, inauthentic and filled with mediocre food and activities. But by booking the right kind of all-inclusive (which often means those that limit guest counts to only a couple dozen), you can find a unique vacation with personal attention. Start by looking beyond the beach and be open-minded to active vacations that involve outdoor activities. You might also find yourself in environments you likely wouldn’t be able to experience on your own, like a remote dude ranch or the Canadian Arctic.

