House divided: Wife for the Chiefs, husband for the Ravens

BLUE SPRINGS, Missouri (KMBC) — It’s mostly Chiefs fans in the metro, but there are members of the Ravens “flock” here too.

Day and Joseph Adams Sr. know a thing a too about that.

Day is a Chiefs fan, born and raised in Kansas City.

“For me, it is very sentimental,” Day Adams said.

While Joseph Sr. is a Ravens fan, born and raised in Baltimore.

“I’ve been jealous. Extremely jealous. Our neighbors shoot off a firework or something after every single game, it’s like every time I hear that that firework, that was like they won again,” said Joseph Sr.

It’s a supportive marriage.

“It’s good for our family and each other to have something to cheer for,” said Joseph Sr.

As they watch Lamar Jackson take on Patrick Mahomes, the love will still be there come Sunday.

“Teamwork makes the dream work,” they said to each other.

But not sure about how they’ll feel after the game.

“We got family reunions, cookouts, birthdays, bar mitzvahs, everything. I’m like, how am I going to get by?” said Joseph Sr.

The family is still trying to figure out where they will watch the game.

