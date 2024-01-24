Guerra entre Israel y Hamas en vivo: noticias, combates en Gaza, muertos y más

A picture taken from Rafah on January 23, 2024, shows flares fired by Israeli soldiers over Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip during Israeli bombardment, amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. The Israeli army said it had suffered its biggest single-day losses since the start of its ground war in Gaza amid growing pressure on the government to find a way to end the conflict. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.